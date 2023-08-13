Major political parties greet Kakar

PPP welcomes appointment of a politician as caretaker PM n PTI hopes Kakar will ensure free and fair elections within given constitutional timeframe n Fawad calls appointment good news for Pakistan after a long time.
ISLAMABAD/QUETTA/D I KHAN - The major opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Saturday expressed hope that caretaker Prime Minister-designate Senator Anwaarul Haq Kakar would ensure conduct of free and fair elections within the given constitutional timeframe besides providing level playing field to all political parties.
In its response over the nomination of Kakar as interim prime minister, PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan said that great responsibility lay on the new PM to ensure free and fair elections without going beyond the constitutional limit of 90 days. “We expect that the caretaker prime minister would make sure that no one should usurp the constitutional and democratic rights of the masses,” he said.
PTI urged that it was the responsibility of the caretaker set up to provide opportunity to all the political parties to run their election campaigns in a favourable and free atmosphere. It said the PTI, one of the largest political parties of the country, was facing the wrath of the state right now and hundreds of its workers had been put behind bars.
The party of former PM Imran Khan said that most of the fundamental rights of citizens as given in the constitution had been practically suspended countrywide. It said these rights were only available to workers of specific political parties. “The caretaker PM should immediately take notice of these issues,” the spokesperson said, adding that Pakistan could not tolerate the burden of any new adventurism right now.
In addition to that, PTI showed its concerns by saying that outgoing Prime Minister Shehbez Sharif did not consult the party, which was one the largest parties within and outside the parliament, on the issue of appointment of caretaker prime minister. It added that the nomination of Kakar was a result of consultations of the PM with the “so-called” Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz Ahmad.
Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday welcomed the nomination of Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar as Caretaker Prime Minister.
In a statement issued here, he said it was the prerogative of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the opposition leader in National Assembly to jointly make appointment of the Caretaker Prime Minister as per the Constitution. He said PPP always demanded that a politician should be appointed as caretaker prime minister instead of retired bureaucrats or judges. “This time a politician has been made caretaker prime minister, which will help further strengthening the democratic process,” he opined.
The PPP had already given the authority to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to appoint the Caretaker Prime Minister, he said. He said the continuation of democracy was imperative for the stability and economic development of Pakistan.
Faisal Kundi hoped that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), under the supervision of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar, would conduct free, fair and transparent elections in the country.
He said that his party supports every constitutional and democratic process and would never compromise on it.
Former information minister and ex-PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said Kakar was an “honest, educated and modest” Pakistani. “After a long time, some good news has come for Pakistan. May God be your supporter and bless this decision for Pakistan,” he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Contrary to his colleague Kundi, PPP’s Khursheed Shah opposed Kakar’s selection and said, “We were not aware that Anwaarul Haq’s name will be finalised, and it would have been better if another person was selected for the post.”
However, he added, “Anwaarul Haq Kakar would be remembered if he succeeds in ensuring transparent elections. Shah, in a statement, said that the PPP had proposed five names for the interim PM, which did not include Kakar. He shared four names he said were recommended by the PPP — Salim Abbas Jilani, Jalil Abbas Jilani, Muhammad Malik and Afzal Khan. “Whoever proposed his (Kakar) name, we should hope for good,” the PPP leader said. Shah’s statement gave the impression that the PPP had reservations over Kakar’s appointment, which party leader Shazia Marri dispelled.
She said the PPP had entrusted Shehbaz Sharif with the authority to recommend the name for the interim premier, adding that her party’s sole focus now was the upcoming general elections, and it wanted them to be held in line with the law and the Constitution.
PTI Senator Ali Zafar said Kakar is an “intelligent, articulate [and] reasonable man”.
“[He] believes in politics of cooperation not confrontation: has always well represented the interests of Balauchistan [sic]. Wish him the best,” he tweeted.
Chairman Senate Mohammad Sadiq Sanjrani has congratulated Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on his appointment as Caretaker Prime Minister.
In a statement, Chairman Senate said that Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar is an educated, competent and hard-working person. He said the appointment of Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar from Balochistan as the Prime Minister is a good decision.
The Chairman Senate further said that Anwar-ul-Haq Kakaar’s leadership skills cannot be denied, hoping said he will make good decisions as caretaker Prime Minister.
He further said that Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar always played a positive role in the Upper House. The Chairman Senate expressed hope that Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will fulfill his responsibilities well
Speaker Balochistan Provincial Assembly Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali on Saturday termed the name of Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar as caretaker prime minister, a positive sign for the country and Balochistan.
In a statement, he said that Islamabad has recognized the importance and usefulness of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) saying that it was a good thing that the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan was from BAP.
He said that the Balochistan Awami Party has always given priority to the betterment of the country and the nation.
“Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar is an excellent choice as caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan”, he said. The Speaker said that it was a positive step that the caretaker Prime Minister has taken from the smallest province.