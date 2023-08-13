Persistent global health challenges, particularly prevalent in developing countries, include malnutrition and iron deficiency. These twin issues not only imperil physical health but also impede socio-economic development and human potential.

Malnutrition, arising from an inadequate intake of essential nutrients, has severe health repercussions, particularly among children and pregnant women. It undermines the immune system, hampers growth, and impedes cognitive development. The ramifications of malnutrition transcend individual health, affecting communities and nations at large.

Undernutrition and iron deficiency not only compromise physical well-being but also hinder economic progress. Impaired cognitive function and learning abilities in malnourished populations render them less productive, thus hindering socio-economic advancement. Prioritising nutritional interventions can shatter the cycle of poverty, nurturing a healthier, more productive workforce, and fostering a brighter future.

Confronting these insidious menaces necessitates a comprehensive approach. Collaboration among governments, non-governmental organisations, and the private sector is essential to provide access to nutrient-rich foods, disseminate education about balanced diets, and fortify staple foods with vital micronutrients.

Investing in nutrition equates to investing in the future. By prioritising efforts to combat these twin challenges, we empower individuals, communities, and nations to lead healthier, more prosperous lives. Together, we can break the cycle of deficiencies, forging a brighter, healthier future for generations to come.

ZUHAIR ALI KHAN,

Karachi.