Sunday, August 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Malnutrition and iron deficiency  

August 13, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Persistent global health challenges, particularly prevalent in developing countries, include malnutrition and iron deficiency. These twin issues not only imperil physical health but also impede socio-economic development and human potential.

Malnutrition, arising from an inadequate intake of essential nutrients, has severe health repercussions, particularly among children and pregnant women. It undermines the immune system, hampers growth, and impedes cognitive development. The ramifications of malnutrition transcend individual health, affecting communities and nations at large.

Undernutrition and iron deficiency not only compromise physical well-being but also hinder economic progress. Impaired cognitive function and learning abilities in malnourished populations render them less productive, thus hindering socio-economic advancement. Prioritising nutritional interventions can shatter the cycle of poverty, nurturing a healthier, more productive workforce, and fostering a brighter future.

Pakistan, Afghanistan urged to break stalemate on issue of TTP

Confronting these insidious menaces necessitates a comprehensive approach. Collaboration among governments, non-governmental organisations, and the private sector is essential to provide access to nutrient-rich foods, disseminate education about balanced diets, and fortify staple foods with vital micronutrients.

Investing in nutrition equates to investing in the future. By prioritising efforts to combat these twin challenges, we empower individuals, communities, and nations to lead healthier, more prosperous lives. Together, we can break the cycle of deficiencies, forging a brighter, healthier future for generations to come.

ZUHAIR ALI KHAN,

Karachi.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1691815503.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023