Markings Publishing announces launch of ‘One Teaspoon of Home’

KARACHI-Three-time Gourmand Award winner, and Pakistan’s first and only independent publishing house Markings Publishing, helmed by Kiran Aman, has announced the launch of its latest title, “One Teaspoon of Home” authored by Noor Ali on 14th August, 2023.This unique book is a captivating poetic journey that explores the flavors, traditions, and memories of the subcontinent.

Markings Publishing’s first ever desi food poetry book, “One Teaspoon of Home” is inspired by the vibrant culinary traditions of Pakistan, comprising of 24 short poems, where each word is a hug from the desi past. From family favorites to the bold tastes of resistance, this collection dishes out nostalgia, tradition, and a sprinkle of rebellion. This book is an attempt to synthesize the real colours and flavours of traditional Pakistani cuisines by dint of words to enable the readers to attain a mouth-watering, hands-on experience.

As Pakistan celebrates its 76th anniversary of independence on 14th August, the book celebrates the rich and diverse food culture of our nation. Food is not only a source of nourishment, but also a way of expressing our identity, heritage, and values. Through these poems, Noor Ali pays tribute to the food that has shaped our history, our society, and our souls, as an ode to her homeland. “One Teaspoon of Home is just that, a little lyrical stirring of food memories that are quintessential home. The poems are placed in the genre of odes, but are not always reverent, as they introduce foods as characters with their distinct personalities situated in a social, political, and spiritual interplay.” said the author Noor Ali on her debut book. Noor Ali, an assistant professor of education at Northeastern University, is an avid nature aficionado, a devoted lover of tea, and a fierce advocate for social justice issues. Her writings have appeared in various publications, where she explores topics such as leadership and critical race theory. She currently resides in the suburbs of Boston with her husband and three children.