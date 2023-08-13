Sunday, August 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Maryam urges CIE to review this year’s grading system

Maryam urges CIE to review this year’s grading system
News Desk
August 13, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Raising her voice for students, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday urged the Cambridge International Examinations (CIE) to review its grading system for this year, citing unprecedent­ed political turmoil. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the PML-N leader expressed concerns over the unexpected results, saying, “It appears that the grading this year has produced unfair results which has led to severe unrest & anxiety amongst the students. Expected A*s have ended up with Cs & Es.”

On August 10, more than 45,000 students in Pa­kistan received their Cambridge International AS and A-Level results. In total, more than 118,000 entries were made for Cambridge International AS and A-levels in the June 2023 series in Pakistan, a rise of 10% since June 2022. “Many hundreds have reached out voicing their dissatisfaction with the CIE grading this year,” said the PML-N leader.

Malaysia’s Anwar thwarts opposition challenge in state polls

Tags:

News Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1691815503.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023