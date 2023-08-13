Maryam urges CIE to review this year’s grading system

LAHORE - Raising her voice for students, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday urged the Cambridge International Examinations (CIE) to review its grading system for this year, citing unprecedent­ed political turmoil. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the PML-N leader expressed concerns over the unexpected results, saying, “It appears that the grading this year has produced unfair results which has led to severe unrest & anxiety amongst the students. Expected A*s have ended up with Cs & Es.”

On August 10, more than 45,000 students in Pa­kistan received their Cambridge International AS and A-Level results. In total, more than 118,000 entries were made for Cambridge International AS and A-levels in the June 2023 series in Pakistan, a rise of 10% since June 2022. “Many hundreds have reached out voicing their dissatisfaction with the CIE grading this year,” said the PML-N leader.