Minorities playing role for development in country, province: Khalil George

QUETTA - Balo­chistan Awami Party (BAP) Cen­tral Leader and Parliamentary Secretary for Minority Affairs Khalil George on Saturday said that minorities were playing a vital role in the development of the country and Balochistan. Pakistan is the safest country for minorities, our forefathers made the right decision to live in Paki­stan at the time of independence. In Pakistan, any minority has the same rights as a common citizen, he said. He expressed these views while addressing the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Quaid-e-Azam Residency in Ziarat. Earlier, the rally was taken out from Quetta in connection with the Indepen­dence Day celebrations under the leadership of Khalil George, which reached Ziarat after travel­ing for several hours. Where the participants of the rally hoisted the flag on the Quaid-e-Azam Residency and chanted slogans in favour of Pakistan. He said that in Pakistan people belong­ing to minorities were serving not only in politics, but also in Pakistan’s armed forces, bureau­cracy, education, and health in every sector. He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had declared every person living in Pakistan as an equal citizen, these were the guiding princi­ples of the country, due to which we have not faced any kind of problem till date. He said that the government of Balochistan has always listened to the prob­lems of minorities and tried to solve them, it was hoped that this process would continue in the future. He said that there was no discrimination of any kind be­tween minority communities, we were all one and would continue to work together for the better­ment of our communities.