Naval Chief meets Royal Malaysian Navy leadership during official visit to Malaysia

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi called-on Naval Leadership of Royal Malaysian Navy during an official visit to Malaysia. Upon arrival at the Ministry of Defence, the Chief of the Naval Staff was received by Chief of Royal Malaysian Navy Admiral Tan Sri Abdul Rahman bin Ayob and was presented Guard of Honour, a Pakistan Navy news release said on Saturday. During the meeting with the Chief of the Royal Malaysian Navy, matters of bilateral naval collaboration and regional maritime security were discussed. The Naval Chief underscored the contribution of the Pakistan Navy towards regional maritime peace and stability through its initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) and participation in the Combined Maritime Force. The Chief of the Royal Malaysian Navy appreciated the Pakistan Navy’s role in support of collaborative maritime security in the region and acknowledged the significance of strong bilateral defence collaboration.