Sunday, August 13, 2023
Naval Chief meets Royal Malaysian Navy leadership during official visit to Malaysia

Agencies
August 13, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Chief of the Naval Staff, Admi­ral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi called-on Naval Leader­ship of Royal Malaysian Navy during an official visit to Ma­laysia. Upon arrival at the Min­istry of Defence, the Chief of the Naval Staff was received by Chief of Royal Malaysian Navy Admiral Tan Sri Abdul Rah­man bin Ayob and was pre­sented Guard of Honour, a Pa­kistan Navy news release said on Saturday. During the meet­ing with the Chief of the Roy­al Malaysian Navy, matters of bilateral naval collaboration and regional maritime secu­rity were discussed. The Na­val Chief underscored the con­tribution of the Pakistan Navy towards regional maritime peace and stability through its initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) and participation in the Combined Maritime Force. The Chief of the Royal Malaysian Navy ap­preciated the Pakistan Navy’s role in support of collabora­tive maritime security in the region and acknowledged the significance of strong bilateral defence collaboration.

