Nomination of Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar as caretaker PM a good omen for Pakistan, says Samina

QUETTA - The consensus between the outgoing government and the opposition on finalizing the name of Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar as caretaker prime minister is a good move, particularly in the prevailing scenario. Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar is a noble person and politician, having skill of managing high administrative matters, keeping a close eye on internal and external affairs.

These views were expressed by Central Vice President Balo­chistan Awami Party (BAP) Sen­ator Samina Mumtaz Zehri here Saturday while congratulating Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar on being nominated as the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan. She said that the nomination of An­war-ul- Haq Kakar was a good omen for Pakistan and hoped that Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar and his team would play their con­stitutional role to hold the reins of the country until the next elections. The Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan will show his best performance, she said. Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri added that the country could not afford any new crisis. Cur­rently, the country is facing various problems including economic and administrative issues and as caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul- Haq Kakar has a heavy responsibility on how to deal with these prob­lems, she said. She appealed to all political parties, higher institutions and people belong­ing to all schools of thought to support Anwar-ul- Haq Kakar in running the administrative affairs of Pakistan in an efficient manner so that he could carry out all the affairs without any hindrance and trouble. She as­sured that our cooperation was with caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar for the ex­ecution of domestic and admin­istrative affairs.