“History is a relentless master. It has no present, only the past rushing into the future. To try

to hold fast is to be swept aside.”

–John F. Kennedy

The Aachen Cathedral, located in Aachen, Germany, is an architectural masterpiece and an iconic symbol of European history. Built in the 8th century by Emperor Charlemagne, it serves as a remarkable testament to the Carolingian style of architecture. The cathedral’s stunning features include its octagonal central chapel, intricately designed mosaic artworks, and the awe-inspiring Palatine Chapel. As a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Aachen Cathedral attracts visitors from all around the globe who come to marvel at its rich history, breathtaking interiors, and intricate craftsmanship. It stands as a significant cultural landmark, representing the intersection of art, religion, and architectural excellence.