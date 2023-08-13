PM Shehbaz calls for seat adjustment ahead of polls

Imran Niazi damaged country’s economy through protests: PM Shehbaz.
ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited the coalition parties in his outgoing government to sit together and ponder over the possibility of seats adjustment in the upcoming elections.
Speaking at a dinner hosted in honour of leaders of allied parties in Islamabad, he said the allies have their own manifestos and would campaign for their candidates but they should work for seats adjustment in the elections in view of the challenges facing the country, Radio Pakistan reported Saturday.
The prime minister said despite insurmountable difficulties, economic and political challenges, inflation and devastating floods, the coalition government remained united and worked for betterment of Pakistan.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended the outgoing government for initiating the resurgence of the film industry during a National Icon Award ceremony held at the Governor's House here on Saturday.
He expressed optimism that the upcoming caretaker government would uphold the momentum, emphasising the film industry's role in showcasing the nation's authentic culture and positive image.
Highlighting the government's efforts, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif mentioned the removal of various taxes on the film industry and the introduction of health insurance for artistes. He called upon artistes to collaborate and establish a committee aimed at restoring the prestige of Pakistani film, drama, and music. He assured them of the PML-N's active support in this endeavor.
Reflecting on the past, Shehbaz Sharif recalled a time when Pakistani dramas and films enjoyed popularity in neighboring countries. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underscored the significance of culture and art in enriching society, recounting names of notable films and artistes. He expressed his desire for providing the masses with quality and wholesome entertainment to alleviate the challenges of life.
The event saw Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif distributing health cards to five artistes as a symbolic gesture. Additionally, he conferred the National Icon Awards upon esteemed veteran artistes, acknowledging their valuable contributions to the industry.
Recipients included Babra Sharif, Sultana Siddiqui, Hamayun Saeed, Bushra Ansari, Usman Pirzada, Ghulam Mohiyuddin, Sangeeta, Khalid Abbas Dar, Fawad Khan, Bilal Lashari, Wahab Ali, Nadia Jamil, Mavra, Moiz Mirza, Sanam Saeed, Meera, Nadeem Baig, Vaniza Ahmad, Ajmal Ch, Hassan Askari, Nisho, Saba Hameed, Robina Ashraf and Iffat Umar. In conclusion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s address highlighted the government’s commitment to reviving the film industry, fostering cultural heritage, and recognizing the outstanding achievements of artists who have enriched the nation’s artistic landscape. The Premier also launched Radio Pakistan’s mobile application (App) Awaz Khana and a book “Pakistan Cinema House by Sultan Arshad. Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman,Former Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb ,Secretary Information Sohail Ali khan and others were also present in the ceremony. Earlier, the prime minister launched an application carrying 75 years of archives of Pakistan Radio and a book on the film industry of Pakistan. Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman attended the ceremony. Marriyum Aurangzeb in her remarks told about the legislation and tax exemptions for the film industry. Secretary Information and Managing Director Pakistan Television Sohail Ali Khan also spoke on the occasion and highlighted different features of the initiatives for the artist community and film industry. Youth future builders of nation: PM Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday congratulated youth on the International Youth Day and said new generation was future builder of the nation. In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said more than sixty percent of the population in Pakistan consisted of youth. Allah had bestowed upon Pakistan innumerable natural resources and young human population which were a source of strength for the country, he added.