Sunday, August 13, 2023
PM Shehbaz calls for seat adjustment ahead of polls
Our Staff Reporter
August 13, 2023
Top Stories, National, Regional, Lahore, Islamabad, Newspaper

Imran Niazi damaged country’s economy through protests: PM Shehbaz.

 

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE  -  Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited the coali­tion parties in his outgoing government to sit together and ponder over the possi­bility of seats adjustment in the upcoming elections.

Speaking at a dinner host­ed in honour of leaders of allied parties in Islamabad, he said the allies have their own manifestos and would campaign for their candi­dates but they should work for seats adjustment in the elections in view of the chal­lenges facing the country, Radio Pakistan reported Saturday.

The prime minister said despite insurmountable dif­ficulties, economic and po­litical challenges, inflation and devastating floods, the coalition government re­mained united and worked for betterment of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended the out­going government for initi­ating the resurgence of the film industry during a Na­tional Icon Award ceremo­ny held at the Governor's House here on Saturday. 

He expressed optimism that the upcoming caretaker gov­ernment would uphold the momentum, emphasising the film industry's role in show­casing the nation's authentic culture and positive image.

Highlighting the govern­ment's efforts, Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif men­tioned the removal of various taxes on the film industry and the introduc­tion of health insurance for artistes. He called upon ar­tistes to collaborate and es­tablish a committee aimed at restoring the prestige of Pakistani film, drama, and music. He assured them of the PML-N's active support in this endeavor.

Reflecting on the past, Shehbaz Sharif recalled a time when Pakistani dra­mas and films enjoyed popularity in neighbor­ing countries. Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif under­scored the significance of culture and art in enriching society, recounting names of notable films and artistes. He expressed his desire for providing the masses with quality and wholesome en­tertainment to alleviate the challenges of life.

The event saw Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif distrib­uting health cards to five ar­tistes as a symbolic gesture. Additionally, he conferred the National Icon Awards upon esteemed veteran ar­tistes, acknowledging their valuable contributions to the industry. 

Recipients included Babra Sharif, Sultana Siddiqui, Ha­mayun Saeed, Bushra Ansari, Usman Pirzada, Ghulam Mo­hiyuddin, Sangeeta, Khalid Abbas Dar, Fawad Khan, Bi­lal Lashari, Wahab Ali, Nadia Jamil, Mavra, Moiz Mirza, Sanam Saeed, Meera, Na­deem Baig, Vaniza Ahmad, Ajmal Ch, Hassan Askari, Nisho, Saba Hameed, Rob­ina Ashraf and Iffat Umar. In conclusion, Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif’s ad­dress highlighted the gov­ernment’s commitment to reviving the film industry, fostering cultural heritage, and recognizing the out­standing achievements of artists who have enriched the nation’s artistic land­scape. The Premier also launched Radio Pakistan’s mobile application (App) Awaz Khana and a book “Pakistan Cinema House by Sultan Arshad. Gover­nor Punjab Balighur Reh­man,Former Minister for Information Marriyum Au­rangzeb ,Secretary Infor­mation Sohail Ali khan and others were also present in the ceremony. Earlier, the prime minister launched an application carrying 75 years of archives of Pa­kistan Radio and a book on the film industry of Pa­kistan. Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman attended the ceremony. Marriyum Aurangzeb in her remarks told about the legislation and tax exemptions for the film industry. Secretary Information and Manag­ing Director Pakistan Tele­vision Sohail Ali Khan also spoke on the occasion and highlighted different fea­tures of the initiatives for the artist community and film industry. Youth fu­ture builders of nation: PM Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday congratu­lated youth on the Interna­tional Youth Day and said new generation was future builder of the nation. In a tweet on social media plat­form Twitter, he said more than sixty percent of the population in Pakistan con­sisted of youth. Allah had bestowed upon Pakistan in­numerable natural resourc­es and young human popu­lation which were a source of strength for the country, he added.

Our Staff Reporter

