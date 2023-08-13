Sunday, August 13, 2023
President approves remission for prisoners on Independence Day

President approves remission for prisoners on Independence Day
August 13, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   President Dr Arif Alvi ap­proved remission of 180 days for prisoners on the occasion of Pakistan’s 76th Indepen­dence Day, said a statement from the President’s House. The sentences were being re­duced under Article 45 of the Constitution. Sentenc­es of those prisoners would be remitted who were serv­ing life sentences. “Sentences would be remitted for those male prisoners who are aged 65 or above or those who have served at least 15 years of their sentence. Similar­ly, women prisoners aged 60 or above or those who have served at least 20 years of their sentence will get remis­sion,” said the statement. Pris­oners who were under 18 and had served a third of their sen­tences would also get remis­sion in sentences. However, the remission will not apply to those convicted of murder, espionage, terrorism, rape, robbery, theft, kidnapping, fi­nancial crimes, anti-state ac­tivities and those who caused loss to the national exchequer.

