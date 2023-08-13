President directs EOBI to apologise to a retired security guard with disability

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday has directed the Employees Old-Age Ben­efits Institution (EOBI) to apologize to a retired security guard with a disability, who was not even given entry into the premises of EOBI when he went there to pursue his pension benefits case. He said that he, as the President of Pakistan, apologized to the citizen and also asked EOBI to take a deep look at their unfriendly and anti-poor practices, President Sec­retariat Press Wing said in a press release on Saturday. The president gave these remarks while deciding upon a repre­sentation filed by EOBI against the decision of the Wafaqi Mohtasib directing the Chairman of EOBI to consider the case of Iftikhar Hussain (the complainant) in the light of relevant rules and regulations. The complainant was a secu­rity guard working with a private security agency and during his service, he met with an accident in 2008, had his leg frac­tured, and became dis­abled. He approached EOBI for pension but was declined payment of pension grant on the ground that his total in­surable employment was less than 15 years and he was only entitled to the old-age grant.