RUDA launches national song, documentary to commemorate Independence Day

LAHORE - Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) has announced the launch of a national song and an exclusive docu­mentary in honour of Independence Day, celebrating the remarkable his­tory and promising future of the Ravi River. This momentous event, held under the visionary leadership of CEO Imran Amin, emphasizes RUDA’s com­mitment to the progress, prosperity, and environmental sustainability of Lahore. The launch ceremony, graced by CEO Imran Amin, took place at the RUDA head office on Friday, creating a platform to unveil a stirring national song and an insightful documentary, both of which pay tribute to the signifi­cance of the Ravi River in our shared history. Featuring the soulful and resonant voice of renowned national singer Sahir Ali Bagga, the national song captures the essence of the Ravi River, emphasizing its glory and poten­tial for revitaliza­tion. The power­ful lyrics not only celebrate the heritage of River Ravi but also underscore the pivotal role it plays in the de­velopment of the region. The song’s punchline, “Mera Ravi Nayi Raah Pe Gaamzan, Chaand Meri Zameen Phool Mera Wattan,” is a testament to the collective hope for a brighter future for Lahore and the entire nation. Sim­ilarly, the documentary, meticulously crafted by the RUDA team, showcases the historical significance of the mag­nificent Ravi River, tracing its journey through time, especially during the crucial period of partition. This visu­ally captivating documentary serves as a reminder of our rich past and serves as an inspiration for the con­tinued development and preserva­tion of this precious resource.