Sargodha Commissioner launches ‘Plant for Pakistan’ drive

SARGODHA - Commissioner Muhammad Aj­mal Bhatti launched a special plantation campaign titled ‘One Plant for Pakistan’ on the Inde­pendence Day in the division here on Saturday. A ceremony was held at Jinnah Hall Com­pany Bagh in which Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali and DG PHA Tauqeer Haider Kazmi distributed one flag and sapling among children. ADCR Mohsin Salahuddin, Director Colleges Sarfraz Gujjar, Director Arts Council Abrar Alam, President Sargodha Chamber of Com­merce and Industry Sajid Hus­sain Tarar, President Anjuman-e- Tajran Nadeem Khawar and others participated in the cer­emony. Speaking at the event, Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti said: “We have to plant saplings more and make thour country green”. He urged people to plant more saplings on the Independence Day and ensure their safety. He said 8,000 saplings would be planted under the supervision of deputy commissioners in four districts of the division on the Indepen­dence Day. Later, the commis­sioner inaugurated the Plant for Pakistan campaign by planting saplings in Company Bagh. RPO listens to 36 appeals of cops Re­gional Police Officer (RPO) Sar­godha Shariq Kamal Siddiqui Saturday listened to 36 appeals of 25 police officers and person­nel during orderly room, held here at his office. Some 13 ap­peals were declared valid, while the answers of 15 were termed unsatisfactory and the sentenc­es of policemen concerned were upheld. The RPO issued orders to reduce the sentence on hear­ing of eight appeals.