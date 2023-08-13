Sunday, August 13, 2023
Secretary agriculture expresses concern on rising hotspots of white fly, pink worm

Our Staff Reporter
August 13, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN  -  Secretary agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Sahu expressed concern on increase in white fly and pink worm and directed officials con­cerned to ensure steps for early elimination of the pests. He was chairing a meeting to re­view cotton situation across the division. The hotspot areas were observed in tehsil Mian Channu and Jehanian. He remarked that any dereliction in that regard would be treated strictly. In Multan division, 47 ginning mills are operational. Market Committee should also keep record of cotton. He directed offi­cials to take Pakistan Cotton Ginners Asso­ciation onboard. The meeting was attended by Commissioner Multan Aamir Khattak and many other officers and experts.

Our Staff Reporter

