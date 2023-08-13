Services of nine LG&CD officials placed at MCL disposal

LAHORE - Two zonal officers and seven building inspectors of the Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Depart­ment have been expelled from the planning wing and their services have been placed at the disposal of the Municipal Corporation Lahore (MCL) over inefficiency charges. According to a spokesperson for the department, measures have been initiated on the directives of Caretaker Minister for Local Government Amir Mir to address issues of incom­petence and corruption in the LG&CD Department. Under the supervision of LG&CD Secretary Dr Ar­shad Ahmad, lists of incompetent and negligent employees are being prepared. As the first punitive action, nine officials have been expelled from the department including Assistant Zonal Officer Sum­aira Chohan from Allama Iqbal Zone and Zonal Offi­cer Irum Altaf from Wagah Zone. Both officers were serving in grade-17 in the planning wing, while Sumaira Chohan had an additional charge of the Nishtar Zone. The seven building inspectors expelled from the department were part of the planning wing, and they were serving in Wahga Zone, Nishtar Zone, Shalimar Zone, and Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Zone. The services of Wahga Zone’s Building Inspectors Ali Sha­hid and Arslan Jamil, and Nishtar Zone’s Tariq Saeed and Ismatullah, have been placed at the disposal of the MCL. Additionally, Shalimar Zone’s Building In­spectors Ahsan Raza and Ali Raza have also been instructed to report to the MCL.