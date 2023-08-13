Sindh CM, Opposition Leader hold talks for caretaker CM

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Saturday expressed the hope that caretaker chief minister in the province will be appointed with con­sensus.

Addressing a news conference in Karachi on Saturday, he said on com­pletion of constitutional tenure the Governor dissolved the provincial assembly on his advice.

Murad Ali Shah and Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Rana Ansar held the first round of talks on Saturday to select a name for the caretaker provincial chief executive.

The meeting took place at the Sindh CM House wherein two leaders con­gratulated each other for the com­pletion of the Sindh Assembly’s con­stitutional term. However, no names were shared by either side for the in­terim CM. According to a Sindh CM spokesperson, both lead­ers agreed to meet again tomorrow to discuss the matter. A day earlier on Au­gust 11, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori signed the summary sent by CM Mu­rad which sought the dis­solution of the provincial assembly. “The summary of dissolution of Sindh Pro­vincial Assembly has been signed,” the governor said in a post on the microblog­ging website X, previously known as Twitter. It is per­tinent to mention that PPP had discussed the names of Justice (R) Maqbool Baqir and former Sindh chief sec­retary Mumtaz Ali Shah for the coveted position whereas the opposition had also discussed a few names for the slot which include Dr Safdar Abbasi, Ghulam Murtaza Khan Ja­toi, Shoaib Siddiqqui and Younus Dagha. Murad said he will continue to dis­charge his duties as chief minister till appointment of caretaker chief minis­ter. Syed Murad Ali Shah said provincial government faced enormous challeng­es ranging from COVID-19 pandemic to devastat­ing floods and successful­ly faced these challenges in cooperation with party leadership. Syed Murad Ali Shah said, in the last five years, record legislation was carried out by provin­cial assembly and passed 195 bills into law.