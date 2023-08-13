Sindh CM, Opposition Leader hold talks for caretaker CM

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Saturday expressed the hope that caretaker chief minister in the province will be appointed with consensus.
Addressing a news conference in Karachi on Saturday, he said on completion of constitutional tenure the Governor dissolved the provincial assembly on his advice.
Murad Ali Shah and Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Rana Ansar held the first round of talks on Saturday to select a name for the caretaker provincial chief executive.
The meeting took place at the Sindh CM House wherein two leaders congratulated each other for the completion of the Sindh Assembly’s constitutional term. However, no names were shared by either side for the interim CM. According to a Sindh CM spokesperson, both leaders agreed to meet again tomorrow to discuss the matter. A day earlier on August 11, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori signed the summary sent by CM Murad which sought the dissolution of the provincial assembly. “The summary of dissolution of Sindh Provincial Assembly has been signed,” the governor said in a post on the microblogging website X, previously known as Twitter. It is pertinent to mention that PPP had discussed the names of Justice (R) Maqbool Baqir and former Sindh chief secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah for the coveted position whereas the opposition had also discussed a few names for the slot which include Dr Safdar Abbasi, Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi, Shoaib Siddiqqui and Younus Dagha. Murad said he will continue to discharge his duties as chief minister till appointment of caretaker chief minister. Syed Murad Ali Shah said provincial government faced enormous challenges ranging from COVID-19 pandemic to devastating floods and successfully faced these challenges in cooperation with party leadership. Syed Murad Ali Shah said, in the last five years, record legislation was carried out by provincial assembly and passed 195 bills into law.