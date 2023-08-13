Sunday, August 13, 2023
Six dead after migrant boat capsizes in Channel

August 13, 2023
FRANCE  -  Six Afghan males died when a mi­grant boat heading to Britain sank in the Channel early on Saturday, French officials said, as a search con­tinued to find those still missing.

The deputy public prosecutor for the French coastal city of Boulogne, Philippe Sabatier, told AFP all six fa­talities were Afghan men believed to be in their 30s. He added the rest of the passengers were “almost all Af­ghans with some Sudanese, mostly adults with some minors” and said 49 survivors were rescued -- 36 by the French coastguard and 13 by their British counterparts.

The French coastal authority Pre­mar said up to two people were list­ed as missing on Saturday afternoon, after the prosecutor’s office had ini­tially said between five and 10 pas­sengers were unaccounted for.

Three French ships, a helicopter and a plane were mobilised to search the area off Sangatte in northern France, along with two British ships.

“HM Coastguard is currently as­sisting the French authorities, Gris Nez, in a search and rescue response to an incident involving a small boat in the Channel,” a British interior ministry spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added interi­or minister Suella Braverman would later chair a meeting with Small Boats Operational Command, part of Britain’s Border Force and creat­ed to deal with small boat crossings of the Channel by migrants.

“My thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the tragic loss of life in the Channel today,” Braverman said in a post to social media site X, formerly known as Twitter. French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne like­wise posted that her “thoughts go out to the victims” as she praised the efforts of the rescue teams.

BORDER ‘REPRESSION’

A spokesperson for the Utopia56 humanitarian group blamed border “repression” for the tragedy, telling AFP that the difficulty of securing le­gal passage only “increases the dan­gerousness of crossings and pushes people to take more and more risks to reach England”.

