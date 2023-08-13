Sufferings of PCS aspirants

The youth is an asset and the cream of a Nation. They provide energy which helps in the development of a country. Luckily, Allah Almighty has granted this asset to Pakistan. It is the world’s 5th most populous country with two-thirds of its population below the age of thirty years. Unfortunately, the literacy rate of this economically burdened country is still about 63 percent after seven decades of its independence. Balochistan is the least developed province of Pakistan in terms of education, health, infrastructure, and more recently, has been most affected by the floods due to climate change. It has affected the whole population of the province, and on the other hand, the Balochistan Public Service Commission (BPSC) and other public institutions are torturing students in various forms.

The province has, in recent years, announced jobs in different departments for the post of 15, 16 and 17 grade officers. It includes Assistant Directors (AD), Assistant Commissioners (AC), DSPs, Section Officers (SO), Tehsildars and many other jobs. The situation in Balochistan now is that the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC)—a federal body—announced that a special CSS exam for Balochistan, Khyber PakhtunKhwa (KPK) and minorities will be taken in mid-October. The Multiple Choice Preliminary Test (MPT) for general CSS will be taken in the first half of October and the exam will be taken in February 2024. The posts announced by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for Inspectors Investigation and Additional Directors screening test will be conducted in the mid of August and its subjective exam and interview dates will be announced later. The exam for Assistant Director SNGD is taken but the interview and skill test is still remaining. Similarly, the exam for the post of Tehsildar is still not announced and no one has the idea that when it will be conducted and various other exams are unknown.

However, the most important exam which will be conducted by the BPSC for the post of Assistant Commissioners, DSPs and Section Officers was first announced to be conducted in the last week of August but due to students and politicians pressure it is now delayed and a new date announced for the exam is November. What date the exam will be held in November is still unknown. The aspirants are still confused about whether this test will be conducted in November or not? The exit date is not announced yet and most probably the General Elections will be contested in November due to which it might be delayed again. This will lead students to overage, especially, those who had lost their chances of CSS and preparing for the exams of BPSC which should be taken this year in 2023.

Not only the above mentioned issue is the concern but the overlapping of exams puts the aspirants in a very difficult situation.

The first issue is that of mental pressure on students because they have to manage all the exams because due to unemployment and economic inflation, they are left with no options other than appearing in those exams for jobs and a better future. Along with that, they have to absorb pressure exerted by their peers, which is the second problem faced by them. Mostly, parents want their child to be a public officer and they are forced to prepare for the exam. On the other hand, the relatives which have no concerns with the future of aspirants. but are usually still found to be pressurising the aspirants by taunting them. They always torture them by saying that he or she does not have the ability to clear exam and they are wasting their time. The time which other thinks aspirants are wasting is no less than a mental torture for them. Because for them they are trying hard to utilise each minute and others who have not faced such difficulties are demotivating them.

The third and most difficult for an aspirant is to manage various syllabuses because each exam requires different subjects to be prepared and mostly all exam syllabus are changed from each other. For example, in BPSC the aspirants have to choose one language subject as well but in CSS, they are not bound to choose language. However, they can opt for other subjects and in the Tehsildar exam, Urdu is a compulsory subject which is not in other exams. Similarly, the essay patterns of both BPSC and FCPS exams are different. In the CSS, aspirants have to write a 3000-word essay and in the BPSC they have to write 500 words. In comparison to both CSS and PCS syllabuses. The CSS syllabus is clear and lengthy. In addition to that, the PCS syllabus is also short but not clear. For example, the syllabus for the subject of political science given in the BPSC website is written as, “standard same as per examination”. This statement raises the question: which exam are they recommending?

The last issue is that most of the students are preparing for exams for years because the age limit for CSS is 30 to 32 years and for BPSC it is 43 years. When the aspirants lose chances of CSS, their whole focus diverts towards the PCS exam but due to the delay tactics of the examination board, most students lose their chances of appearing in PBSC as well. Also, they are not left with any other options as well. Because private institutions also prefer young and talented people and those are considered overaged.

To tackle all those issues faced by the aspirants. The BPSC needs to institute some policies through which they can facilitate students. They need to formulate a syllabus similar for the various departments for each rank post so that aspirants remain concentrated on the preparation. Secondly, the exact date for the exam should be announced at the time of the job announcement. This will help the BPSC to not be pressured by anyone at the time of exam and the students will also not be confused about the exam dates. Along with that, one exam for various posts will save the BPSC time and will also not be as costly as it is now.

This will also help students because the education system of Balochistan is not developed. Aspirants from all over the province come to Quetta for their preparation because they don’t have such facilities in other districts of Balochistan.