Talented youth is the asset of our country, says DG SBP

LAHORE - Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail has said that the talented youth is the asset of our country. In his message to the youth on the occasion of World Youth Day, DG SBP Dr Asif Tufail said that the development of any country depends on talented and skilled youth. “Potential youth always played an important role in the development of the country.” Dr Asif said the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab has inaugurated an E-Learning Center in Government College University Lahore on the eve of World Youth Day. All Pakistan Youth Conference has also been organized in GC University besides holding a speech competition. The DG SBP has said that the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab has started several projects for the welfare of the youth, including the Youth Exchange Program.