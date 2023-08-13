Temperatures reach 50C in Iraq’s capital Baghdad

BAGHDAD - Tem­peratures in Iraq’s capital Baghdad, which averaged be­tween 45C and 48C in July, rose to 50C on Saturday af­ternoon. The Met Department said that temperatures will remain elevated until Mon­day. To make matters worse, citizens are dealing with fre­quent power cuts. Only three to five hours of electricity is being provided by the nation­al grid in Baghdad. The peo­ple of Baghdad receive elec­tricity from neighborhood generators in exchange for money. Low-income fami­lies cannot benefit from this service. Speaking to Anado­lu, Settar Ali, who sells water to passers-by on Alavi Street in central Baghdad, said: “It’s so hot. There is no electric­ity at home and I’m on the streets to put food on the ta­ble for my children and pay my rent. I sprinkle water on my face to cool off.”