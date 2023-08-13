Transmission Tower collapses between Thatta, Sajawal due to strong winds

HYDERABAD - Due to intense stormy winds, Transmission Tower No. 100 along the 132 KV Thatta-Sujaw­al transmission line has collapsed. According to a spokesperson of Hyderabad Electric Sup­ply Company (HESCO) the falling tower has dis­rupted electricity supply to Sujawal and Laadi­yoon grid stations.

As soon as information was received, on the di­rectives of HESCO Chief Muzaffar Ali Abbasi, Chief Operating Officer Abdul Ghaffoor Shaikh, P.D GSC Maqsood Ahmed Korejo and S.E GSO Ramesh Ku­mar along with heavy machinery and technical staff reached the site and started installation of the tower. The HESCO spokesperson mentioned that the installation work will be completed soon, and the electricity supply to the affected areas will be restored promptly.