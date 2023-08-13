Turkiye lawmaker seeks early grant of birth right to Kashmiris under UN resolutions

MIRPUR AJK - While calling for the early grant of a right of self-de­termination to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) people, Tur­kiye Parliament member and Refah Party Istanbul Deputy Dogan Bekin stressed sig­nificance of determining the future of J&K through a plebiscite under spirit of the United Nations (UN) resolu­tions. He was addressing a crowded press conference at the Press Hall of Turkiye Assembly in Ankara, Istan­bul on Friday alongside an esteemed visiting Kashmir delegation representing both sides of LOC, the Indian Il­legally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) , says a message reaching and released to the media here Friday night. Highlighting historical context, Deputy Dogan Bekin underscored that on August 5, 2019, In­dian government repealed articles 370 and 35A, which guaranteed special status of the J&K region, leading to far-reaching consequences for the local population. “This press conference followed the International Kashmir Conference held in Istanbul, serving as a testament to the international concern and solidarity towards region’s plight”, he underlined. “Indian Prime Minister Modi, while serving as the Chief Minister of the state of Gujarat before being elected as Prime Min­ister, endorsed the largest anti-Muslim program in In­dian history. After assuming office as the Prime Minister of India, he adopted the Hin­dutva approach and began imposing Hindu supremacy, a version of the Islamophobia approach, against Muslims.