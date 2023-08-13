Turkiye lawmaker seeks early grant of birth right to Kashmiris under UN resolutions

MIRPUR AJK - While calling for the early grant of a right of self-determination to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) people, Turkiye Parliament member and Refah Party Istanbul Deputy Dogan Bekin stressed significance of determining the future of J&K through a plebiscite under spirit of the United Nations (UN) resolutions. He was addressing a crowded press conference at the Press Hall of Turkiye Assembly in Ankara, Istanbul on Friday alongside an esteemed visiting Kashmir delegation representing both sides of LOC, the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) , says a message reaching and released to the media here Friday night. Highlighting historical context, Deputy Dogan Bekin underscored that on August 5, 2019, Indian government repealed articles 370 and 35A, which guaranteed special status of the J&K region, leading to far-reaching consequences for the local population. “This press conference followed the International Kashmir Conference held in Istanbul, serving as a testament to the international concern and solidarity towards region’s plight”, he underlined. “Indian Prime Minister Modi, while serving as the Chief Minister of the state of Gujarat before being elected as Prime Minister, endorsed the largest anti-Muslim program in Indian history. After assuming office as the Prime Minister of India, he adopted the Hindutva approach and began imposing Hindu supremacy, a version of the Islamophobia approach, against Muslims.