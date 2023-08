KARACHI - What can be described as a great step to enable patients to get to hospitals when there are not enough means of transport, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Karachi on Saturday introduced water ambulance which will shift patients from the city’s Keemari area to Baba Island. A member of the NGO told media that these ambulances will be available to patients on a single call. He further said each ambulance has two doctors and medicines.