WB to install facilities in 400 girl schools to promote education

MUZAFFARGARH - World Bank in-collaboration with School Educa­tion Department will improve facilities in 400 girl schools in six districts including Muzaffargarh, DG Khan, Bhakkar, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan under the project titled ‘Actions to Strengthen Perfor­mance for Inclusive and Responsive Education Programme (ASPIRE)’.

According to official sources, Muzaffargarh dis­trict was included in the programme recently.

The basic aim behind the ASPIRE project is to maintain and promote cleanliness, a balanced diet, and the installation of different facilities in girls schools. Toilets will be constructed and renovated as per modern standards. Similarly, classrooms will also be equipped with the latest facilities es­sential for quality education.