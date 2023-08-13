Sunday, August 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

WB to install facilities in 400 girl schools to promote education

WB to install facilities in 400 girl schools to promote education
Our Staff Reporter
August 13, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

MUZAFFARGARH   -  World Bank in-collaboration with School Educa­tion Department will improve facilities in 400 girl schools in six districts including Muzaffargarh, DG Khan, Bhakkar, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan under the project titled ‘Actions to Strengthen Perfor­mance for Inclusive and Responsive Education Programme (ASPIRE)’.

According to official sources, Muzaffargarh dis­trict was included in the programme recently. 

The basic aim behind the ASPIRE project is to maintain and promote cleanliness, a balanced diet, and the installation of different facilities in girls schools. Toilets will be constructed and renovated as per modern standards. Similarly, classrooms will also be equipped with the latest facilities es­sential for quality education.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1691815503.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023