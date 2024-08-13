11 ‘beggars’ offloaded from Saudi Arabia-bound flight

KARACHI - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has offloaded 11 alleged beggars in the disguise of Umrah pilgrims from Saudi Arabia-bound flight at Karachi airport.

According to the FIA, the group, consisting of 11 persons, including 8 women, was initially traveling on Umrah visas on fake return tickets and hotel booking. The FIA officials during the immigration process questioned the passengers who confessed that they were going to visit the KSA to seek alms.

The FIA Karachi circle arrested the passengers for further interrogation and legal action. In a similar incident that happened last year, the Federal

Investigation Agency (FIA) had offloaded 24 alleged beggars in the disguise of Umrah pilgrims from Saudi Arabia-bound flight at Multan airport. The arrests came after the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development disclosed to the Senate Committee on Overseas Pakistanis that a significant proportion of beggars are trafficked abroad through illegal channels.

FIA seals counterfeit drug factory, arrests owner

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Corporate Crime Circle sealed a counterfeit drug factory, seized huge quantity of fake and counterfeit medicines and arrested the owner.

A spokesperson of FIA said that a team of the crime circle of authority raided medicines factory in residential area of Shershah in Karachi where counterfeit medicines were being produced and packed.

During raid, huge quantity of counterfeit medicines, injections, raw material including unfilled bottles, capsules and packing boxes were recovered. The FIA seized the recovered fake medicines, raw material and sealed the factory besides arrested the factory owner identified as Mujeebur Rehman. Investigations were kicked off after registering a case into the incident while raids were being conducted to arrest other culprits.