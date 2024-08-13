1300 policemen to guard I-Day events in Bahawalpur: DPO

Bahawalpur - More than 1300 officers and men will perform duty to guard official and non-official events to be held in connection with Independence Day (14th August) celebrations, said Bahawalpur police spokesman in an official handout issued here.

The law enforcement agencies will provide fool-proof security to government and non-government events, prevent high speed one-wheeling motorcyclists without silencer. Stern action will be taken against those who violate the law, said District Police Officer Asad Sarfraz Khan.

According to details, more than 1300 officers and personnel have been assigned duty for security in Bahawalpur. Like rest of the country, in connection with the Independence Day celebrations, the district police will work with elite force and dolphin squad to maintain the atmosphere of peace and harmony. District Police Officer Asad Sarfraz Khan said on this occasion that Independence Day is an important day for the nation. He issued instructions to all SDPOs and SHOs to ensure implementation of issued security plan. He said the SOPs issued by the Punjab government should be strictly implemented and the prescribed code of conduct should be followed. All SDPOs and SHOs should brief the officers and jawans on duty about the sensitivity of duty.

Police patrolling vehicles, elite force and security guards will continue patrolling near zoos, playgrounds and other public and recreational areas. They will make sure that the pickets at the entry and exit points of the city are alert and checking the people vigilantly. The DPO said DSP traffic, all SDPOs and SHOs should keep in mind that there is a ban on doing one-wheeling which should be implemented in all cases. In this regard, a control room has been set up at Police “15”, which can be contacted in case of any emergency.