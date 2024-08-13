A Blinding Oversight on the Karachi-Hyderabad Highway

On a recent nighttime drive from Karachi to Hyderabad, I encountered a significant and dangerous issue that needs urgent attention. The design of the road, particularly the median separating the two lanes, is a serious hazard. The median is too low, allowing the headlights of oncoming traffic to shine directly into the eyes of drivers, creating a blinding effect and making it difficult to stay on course. This situation is an accident waiting to happen.

Despite regular patrols on the highway, it’s shocking that authorities have not addressed this problem. It’s imperative that the relevant department takes immediate action to raise the median or install a more effective divider to protect drivers and prevent potential accidents. The time to act is now, before this oversight leads to a tragedy.

ADVOCATE RIAZ ALI PANHWAR,

Hyderabad.