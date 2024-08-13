AFC Club Competitions get TECNO as Official Global Supporter

The Asian Football Confideration (AFC) and international technology brand TECNO have announced a global partnership that will see TECNO become an Official Global Supporter of the AFC’s newly revamped and highly anticipated club competitions, the AFC Champions League Elite, the AFC Women’s Champions League, and the AFC Champions League Two for the 2024-2025 season.

According to a press release of AFC received here on Tuesday, the partnership was inaugurated on August 13 at a ceremony held at the Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, which saw representatives of the AFC and TECNO come together to share their ambitions and strategic goals for the monumental collaboration. The event was held ahead of the anticipated official League Stage (https://www.the-afc.com/en/club/afc_champions_league_elite/news/thrilling_aclelite_league_stage_showdowns_to_be_revealed.html) and Group Stage (https://www.the-afc.com/en/club/afc_champions_league_two/news/acltwo_contenders_to_discover_group_stage_fate.html) draw ceremonies of the AFC Champions League Elite™ and AFC Champions League Two™ scheduled for August 16, 2024.

Datuk Seri Windsor John, the AFC General Secretary, said: “As the AFC enters into a new era of innovation and transformation spearheaded and driven by the revamp of our club competitions, we are delighted to welcome an entity that shares common values in global innovative technology brand, TECNO.

“We thank TECNO for recognising the ever increasing global appeal of the AFC’s world-class competitions, which are poised to herald unprecedented levels of growth in the coming years, and we look forward to working in close partnership with them to create more engaging moments with the passionate fans of Asian football.”

The strategic cooperation enables TECNO to connect with football fans across Asia through the AFC’s wide-reaching platforms, underscoring the brand’s commitment to fostering a deeper connection with passionate supporters of the beautiful game, while extending the reach of its "Stop at Nothing" spirit to more users across the Continent.

Laury Bai, Chief Marketing Officer at TECNO, said: “This partnership embodies the shared values of passion, excellence and innovation between TECNO and the AFC. More than just a sponsorship, it is another milestone displaying TECNO’s ‘Stop at Nothing’ brand spirit as well as a celebration for both parties to embark on a new journey to create impactful experiences together for football fans. At TECNO, we always believe in the power of sports to unite communities and inspire progress. This collaboration allows us to not only empower every Asian football fan to have more interactive and immersive experiences at matches through our advanced technology, but also build a deeper connection of shared passion between the entire football community.”

Patrick Murphy, CEO of AFG said: “We are delighted to welcome TECNO to the AFC partner family as an Official Global Supporter of the AFC’s club competitions. The launch of the new club competitions from the 2024-2025 season onwards exemplifies the AFC’s commitment to innovation and to growing and evolving Asian football, and we are grateful to have a global supporter that believes in the same spirit of innovation to join us on this journey.”