Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Ahsan Iqbal stresses upon peace, stability, reforms for national success

Ahsan Iqbal stresses upon peace, stability, reforms for national success
APP
August 13, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Monday emphasized upon the crucial role of peace, political stability, policy continuity, and continuous reforms in achieving national success. Speaking at an event marking the International Day of Youth, organized by the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, he stressed that these interconnected factors were vital for driving growth and prosperity in Pakistan, urging the youth to recognize the importance of a stable and peaceful environment for the country’s progress. “This is not a matter of political ideology, but a question of the future and well-being of 240 million people and youth of Pakistan,” he added. Ahsan Iqbal expressed his belief that a stable government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, working towards a single agenda for the next five years, would empower the youth to surpass India in the race for success. He highlighted the focus areas of economy, agriculture, technology, industry, and exports, saying that single agenda approach would ultimately lead Pakistan to winning the ‘gold medal’ in progress and development. The minister drew inspiration from Arshad Nadeem’s experiences, encouraged the youth to learn from his journey. “Nobody can achieve success with disappointment and regret,” he said. Ahsan Iqbal reminded that Pakistan was built for success, not to lag behind. He honored the sacrifices of the country’s forefathers, by saying, “Our ancestors gave their sacrifices for a prosperous Pakistan, and it’s our responsibility to fulfill their dreams.” He urged the youth to avoid politics of divide and chaos and concentrate their energies for building a prosperous future of Pakistan.

Torkham border closed after armed clash between Pak-Afghan forces

