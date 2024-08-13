Tuesday, August 13, 2024
ATC Judge declines to hear petitions for Imran Khan's forensic tests

Web Desk
6:04 PM | August 13, 2024
National

A judge of the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore has refused to hear petitions seeking forensic evidence tests in 12 cases against former PTI chairman Imran Khan.

Duty judge Irfan Haider presided over the session, where the investigation officer informed the court that essential forensic tests, including video analysis, mobile phone examination, photogrammetry, and voice matching, had not been conducted during Khan’s remand.

However, Judge Haider declined to hear the petitions, advising the investigation officer to wait until the court holidays end and to present the matter before the administrative judge. Consequently, the investigation officer had to leave the court without any further orders.

Web Desk

National

