Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Availability of dog-bite vaccine must be ensured in hospitals: DC|

Our Staff Reporter
August 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

Bahawalpur   -   Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hasilpur. On this occasion Assistant Commissioner Hasilpur Ahmed Rana accompanied him. The Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur visited the patients in Tehsil Headquarters Hospital and inquired about availability of facilities. The deputy commissioner said that according to the vision of the Punjab Chief Minister, all resources must be utilized to provide best treatment facilities to the citizens. Later Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur also visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Khairpur Tamiwali and said that availability of dog bite vaccine should be ensured in the hospital. The deputy commissioner also inspected the Allama Iqbal Park in Hasilpur. Assistant Commissioner Hasilpur told Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur that cleaning operations are being conducted to provide clean environment to the citizens and especially in public places for standard cleaning facilities. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur said that under the Clean Punjab program, the field staff should ensure drainage of rainwater so that dengue larvae do not grow.

Our Staff Reporter

