Azadi float being welcomed in all tehsils, districts at GT Road: Commissioner

LAHORE - Lahore Commissioner Zaid-bin-Maqsood has said that the Azadi float running from Rawalpindi is being welcomed in all the tehsils and districts on the GT Road. The commissioner expressed these remarks while presiding over a meeting to review the arrangements regarding Azadi float’s reception and related events, here on Monday. The meeting was held regarding the events on August 14 and Azadi float reception and events. The Independence Day Cultural Float from Rawalpindi would be entering Lahore Division (Sheikhupura) tomorrow on August 13. DC Lahore Rafia Haider, Additional Commissioner Abdul Salam Arif and all ACs participated in the meeting. All DCs participated through video link. Azadi float representing all units of Pakistan will enter Lahore city at 4.30 pm from Ferozwala side. The DC Lahore informed the details regarding the reception, standing and events of Azadi Float. The factor of rain was also considered to determine the location of Independence Float celebrations. Government and private buildings are being decorated with electric lamps and green crescent flags. In connection with the Independence Day of Pakistan, all departments are advised to celebrate it with full zeal. In the provincial metropolis, the main ceremony of Pakistan Independence Day will be held at Hazuri Bagh.

In this connection Chief Minister-Azadi-Cricket-Cup, Azadi-Martial-Art Cup and Azadi-Swimming Cup are being held here.

In Lahore, there will be events for family cycling, roller sports, and awareness events regarding protection of the environment.