Bangladesh test squad arrives in Pakistan for two-match Test series

The Bangladesh cricket team has arrived in Lahore to participate in a two-match Test series against Pakistan. The squad, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, touched down at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Airport after flying in from Dhaka. To ensure the team's safety, strict security measures were in place at the airport.

The visiting team will spend three days training in Lahore before heading to Islamabad on August 17. The first Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh is set to commence on August 21 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The second Test will follow, starting on August 30 in Karachi.

The Bangladesh squad for the series includes notable players such as Mahmudullah, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nazmul Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, and Khaled Ahmed.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that tickets for the Test series will go on sale online starting at 17:00 PST on August 13 through the official PCB website, pcb.tcs.com.pk.