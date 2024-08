LAHORE - Benazir Bhutto Shaheed XI and Maryam Mukhtar Shaheed XI secured places in the final of the Police Martyrs Day Girls Basketball Tournament at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court in Aram Bagh. In the semifinals, BB Shaheed XI defeated Tosi Shaheed XI by 14-18 while Maryam Mukhtar Shaheed XI defeated Rana Liaquat XI by 10-14.