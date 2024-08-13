Belgium issues ‘Orange alert’ as Met Office warns of extreme heat for 2 days

BRUSSELS - Belgium’s meteorological office issued an “Orange alert” in almost the entire country on Monday, forecasting extreme heat for the next two days. The Belgian Royal Meteorological Institute has issued an “Orange alert” for Monday and Tuesday in most parts of the country due to hot weather exceeding seasonal norms, while a “Yellow alert” remains in several regions. According to the meteorological office, temperatures are expected to range between 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) and 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) across the country, with the mercury rising 36 degrees Celsius (nearly 97 degrees Fahrenheit) in regions near the French border. Another warning was issued for thunderstorms in several areas during the night and day between Tuesday and Wednesday. The institute added that temperatures are expected to drop beginning Wednesday.