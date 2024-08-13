Tuesday, August 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Cancer in Balochistan

August 13, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

For decades, Balochistan has struggled with the significant issue of cancer, which has become increasingly prevalent in recent years. Despite being rich in natural resources like gold, oil, and gas, the province’s residents face the challenges of cancer with limited access to specialised medical facilities. The alarming lack of such facilities for cancer patients is a pressing concern that can no longer be ignored. Various types of cancer, such as breast, prostate, and lung cancer, are prevalent, posing a significant threat to lives.

Despite numerous pleas and writings about the dire state of cancer treatment, the relevant authorities remain indifferent to the plight of Balochistan’s citizens. Residents have attempted to demand a cancer hospital, but their efforts have been in vain. Immediate action is imperative; the government and healthcare authorities must invest in cancer treatment facilities and equipment across Balochistan, ensuring that patients receive optimal care and treatment.

Gilani calls upon youth to equip themselves with skills, knowledge

MARWA HASSAN,

Karachi.

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1723449469.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024