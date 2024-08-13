Cancer in Balochistan

For decades, Balochistan has struggled with the significant issue of cancer, which has become increasingly prevalent in recent years. Despite being rich in natural resources like gold, oil, and gas, the province’s residents face the challenges of cancer with limited access to specialised medical facilities. The alarming lack of such facilities for cancer patients is a pressing concern that can no longer be ignored. Various types of cancer, such as breast, prostate, and lung cancer, are prevalent, posing a significant threat to lives.

Despite numerous pleas and writings about the dire state of cancer treatment, the relevant authorities remain indifferent to the plight of Balochistan’s citizens. Residents have attempted to demand a cancer hospital, but their efforts have been in vain. Immediate action is imperative; the government and healthcare authorities must invest in cancer treatment facilities and equipment across Balochistan, ensuring that patients receive optimal care and treatment.

MARWA HASSAN,

Karachi.