CDA chief inspects Margalla Road, Jinnah Centre

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Mohammad Ali Randhawa, on Monday conducted a site visit to the ongoing construction and widening project of Margalla Road (Bari Imam) portion and the renovation work at Jinnah Convention Center.

During his visit to Margalla Road, Chairman Randhawa was briefed on the project’s progress, which has been affected by the recent heavy monsoon rains. Despite the challenges, 70% of the base work on the southern carriageway has been completed, while 1 km of base work on the northern carriageway has been finished.

Randhawa directed the concerned authorities to accelerate the pace of work on the project. The Margalla Road project, which had been stalled since 2008, was restarted on the instructions of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Once completed, the construction of this portion of Margalla Avenue is expected to significantly improve traffic flow in the city.

Later, Chairman Randhawa visited the Jinnah Convention Center, where he was briefed on the ongoing renovation work. He directed the authorities to speed up the renovation process and ensure that international standards are met.

Meanwhilw, bChairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Monday presided over a meeting to discuss the construction of the Jinnah Medical Complex, a state-of-the-art healthcare facility. The meeting was attended by representatives from the Ministry of National Health Services and other relevant officials.

The Jinnah Medical Complex, spread over 600 kanals, will be a self-sustaining project, with a commercial center nearby to cover expenses. The complex will also incorporate eco-friendly features, including tree plantation on vacant land, to earn carbon credits.

During the meeting, the design and master plan of the complex were discussed in detail, with a focus on obtaining financial and technical advisory services. The chairman announced plans to engage national and international consultants to ensure the project’s success.