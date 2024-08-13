Chairmen of five new standing committees of PA notified

LAHORE - A notification of the chairmen of five new standing committees of the Punjab Assembly has been issued, here on Monday. Secretary Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Aamir Habib issued the notification of the chairmen of the standing committees. According to the notification, Member Provincial Assembly Arif Mehmood Gul was elected as the Chairman of the Standing Committee for C&W, Member Provincial Assembly Noor-ul-Amin Wattoo was appointed as the Chairman of the Standing Committee for Revenue. Similarly, Member Provincial Assembly Adnan Afzal Chatta will be the Chairman of the Standing Committee for Specialized Health and Medical Education, Member Provincial Assembly Malik Lal Muhammad, Standing Committee for Higher Education and Member Provincial Assembly Zulfiqar Ali Shah will be the Chairman of the Standing Committee for Agriculture.

LDA seals 40 properties

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday sealed another 40 properties during an operation against commercial fee defaulters and illegal commercial usage in Shadman and Gulshan Ravi. On the directives of DG LDA Tahir Farooq, the LDA teams took action and sealed properties include private schools, offices, shops, academies, and other establishments.

These properties were found to be defaulters of millions of rupees in commercialization fees. The operation was led by Director Town Planning Zone II under the supervision of Chief Town Planner I, Asad Ul Zaman. Prior to the operation, multiple notices had been issued to the owners of these properties.