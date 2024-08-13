Change the Mind

The Central Superior Service (CSS) is a highly esteemed examination in Pakistan. Due to its prestigious status, an abundance of candidates attempt to excel in it every year. The primary purpose of the CSS is to ensure the selection of competent candidates who can better serve the country.

However, the underlying goal of the CSS has changed for various reasons. The foremost issue lies in the mentality of candidates pursuing a future in this field. Ironically, many candidates embark on the journey to secure a powerful position, often with the intent of exploiting their authority. There are numerous examples of this, including the trend of CSS-qualified candidates gaining popularity on social media and their intrusion into the teaching field. It is paradoxical to see newly appointed CSPs teaching various subjects at academies, as teaching is an art, not a child’s play.

Moreover, another issue facing CSS aspirants is the hefty fees charged by so-called CSPs. It is disheartening to see them charging excessively from competent students who leave their hometowns and settle in cities like Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi to receive authentic guidance on the CSS journey. These issues have shattered the dreams of many candidates. There is a need to instil a sense of duty and obligation among CSS officers. Dereliction of duty not only leads to significant gaps in the bureaucracy but also increases the chances of societal disillusionment. Hence, CSS candidates must foster a mentality of responsibility and ensure sincerity in the prestigious role of bureaucracy.

NASRULLAH KHADIM,

Kandhkot.