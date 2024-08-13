Climate Change: From environmental issue to critical security threat

ISLAMABAD - Climate change, once viewed primarily as an environmental issue, is now recognized as a critical security threat due to the global economy’s growing dependence on natural resources. This shift is reshaping geopolitical dynamics and prompting nations to revise their sustainability strategies.

The UNFCCC defines climate change as a change in climate attributed directly or indirectly to human activity, altering the composition of the global atmosphere. Sudden climate changes can lead to catastrophic events that threaten human survival and increase vulnerability to non-traditional security threats such as resource scarcity and flash floods.

Resource scarcity is a significant security threat linked to climate change. According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), India, with its economy heavily reliant on nature, is particularly vulnerable, with climate risks potentially costing between 6.4% and 10% of its GDP by 2100.

This could push an additional 50 million people into poverty. In Africa, reduced water levels in the Tigris and Euphrates rivers could heighten tensions among Middle Eastern countries.

Additionally, climate-induced heat waves and droughts have impacted cocoa production in Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, driving up global prices.

Non-traditional security threats are evolving as climate change alters chemical and biological processes. Rising temperatures, new disease emergence, and shifting precipitation patterns are disrupting traditional dynamics. The release of greenhouse gases (GHGs) is damaging the ozone layer, contributing to global warming and highlighting the urgent need for climate-friendly strategies.

Pakistan’s agricultural sector, vital to its economy, faces severe vulnerabilities due to climate change. With agriculture contributing about 24% of GDP and employing half the labor force, frequent weather events like floods and droughts impact crop yields and food security. Changes in precipitation and rising temperatures threaten economic stability and livelihoods. Pakistan’s National Climate Change Policy-2012 (NCCP) provides a framework for addressing climate challenges through adaptation and mitigation strategies.

The updated 2021 policy aligns with international agreements like the Paris Agreement and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), incorporating initiatives such as the “Ten Billion Tree Tsunami” and renewable energy advancements. Recent government efforts include large-scale tree-planting, water conservation projects, and sustainable agriculture support.

As climate change presents increasingly complex challenges, it is crucial for national policies and international collaborations to not only strengthen but also translate into actionable measures.