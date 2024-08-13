CM Maryam Nawaz rewards Olympian Arshad Nadeem

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visited the hometown of Arshad Nadeem, who recently won the gold medal for Pakistan in the javelin throw at the Paris Olympics 2024. The chief minister reached Arshad’s village by helicopter to personally congratulate and reward him for his outstanding achievement.

During her visit, Maryam Nawaz showered praises on Arshad Nadeem for his exceptional performance and presented him with a cheque for Rs100 million and a new car. Expressing her admiration for Arshad's dedication and hard work, she also announced plans to enhance the infrastructure in his village. These plans include building roads leading to the gold medalist’s home, constructing a hospital, and establishing a university in Mian Channu, the region where Arshad hails from.

"Arshad Nadeem has made the entire nation proud with his remarkable achievement. His victory is a testament to the talent and potential of our youth," Maryam Nawaz said during her address to the community. "We are committed to providing all the necessary support to nurture and develop our sports talent."

Arshad Nadeem has been in the limelight since clinching the gold medal at the Paris Olympics. His historic win has not only earned him significant recognition but also substantial financial rewards and accolades. In addition to the gifts from the Punjab Chief Minister, Karachi’s Mayor, Murtaza Wahab, announced a cash reward of Rs5 crore for the Olympian.

Arshad's victory in the javelin throw event has been celebrated across Pakistan, inspiring young athletes and highlighting the importance of supporting sports and physical education in the country. The financial rewards and infrastructure development promises are expected to further boost the morale of aspiring athletes and contribute to the overall development of Arshad’s village and surrounding areas.

The government’s gesture reflects a broader commitment to recognizing and supporting the achievements of Pakistani athletes on the global stage. It also underscores the importance of investing in sports infrastructure and facilities to help nurture the next generation of sports stars.