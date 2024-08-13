Commissioner imposes ban on driving tractors having disc harrows/gobals without tyres on roads

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad Division Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon has taken notice of driving tractors having disc harrows/gobals without tyres on newly constructed roads in Dadu district causing damages. The commissioner while exercising his powers conferred under section 144(6) CrPC has imposed a ban on driving tractor disc harrows/gobals without tyres throughout the Hyderabad Division for 90 days till 23-03-2024. In another notification, the divisional commissioner has imposed ban on illegal tree cutting and movement of wood for 90 days and strict action would be taken against the violators.