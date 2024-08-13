Common man can no longer bear the burden of inflation: Shaukat Virk

Lahore - Founding Trustee, General Secretary of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust (Registered) and social personality, Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk, has said that the common man can no longer bear the burden of inflation. The man who gathers good deeds instead of the accumulation of wealth gets success in both worlds. Public’s deprivation must be removed and our trust will leave no stone unturned in supporting the needy, poor and deserving people and providing them with modern medical facilities and free medicines and In Shaa ALLAH we will keep doing kindness. On Sunday, he was talking to the citizens who came for medical examinations at the free medical camp at seven places. Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk has further said that Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust (Registered) is working on several projects for the rehabilitation and prosperity of the underprivileged sections. We will not disappoint our donors and we can’t even imagine leaving our citizens at any stage who are getting benefits from our different operations. He said that no minority is suffering in Pakistan, while the people of any minority are not deprived of religious and political freedom. Pakistan is the only country in the world where the people of different minorities are playing their key role in the legislative houses, on special seats. The people are equally benefited from different operations of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust (Registered). We do not leave the Christian staff members, associated with our Trust, alone in their joys and sorrows. He said that our state is a paradise for every minority.