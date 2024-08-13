Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Court grants 5-day physical remand of Ali Wazir in terrorism case

Court grants 5-day physical remand of Ali Wazir in terrorism case
August 13, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday granted the police a five-day physical remand of former Member National Assembly Ali Wazir in the terrorism-related case filed against him in Secretariat police station. Judge Abul Hasanat Muhammad Zulqurnain heard the case. During the hearing, police requested the court for 15 days physical demand while the court granted 5 days physical demand. Meanwhile, the District and Sessions Court adjourned the hearing of Ali Wazir in illegal arms and drugs case due to the investigation officer did not appear before the court. Hearing the case, Additional and Sessions Judge Muhammad Sohail Sheikh heard the bail plea of Ali Wazir in the illegal arms and drugs case. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till August 15.

