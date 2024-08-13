CS reviews progress on public welfare initiatives

LAHORE - Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Monday visited Sargodha to review the implementation of public welfare initiatives of the Chief Minister Punjab. He inspected Khushab Road, other bazaars and issued necessary instructions regarding removal of encroachments and improving the traffic system. The chief secretary directed the administrative officers to permanently remove encroachments in cities and control the ‘unruly rickshaws’ without making anyone unemployed. He said that to resolve the problem of parking and encroachments in bazaars, the municipal corporation officials must be assigned permanent duties. He asked the deputy commissioners to remain in the field for two hours every day to improve the traffic system and remove encroachments. The CS also inspected the Salwanali Road disposal station where he was briefed by the chief officer Municipal Corporation about the sewage system. Divisional Commissioner Mohammad Ajmal Bhatti, Deputy Commissioner Aurangzeb Haider Khan and Superintending Engineer Public Health Engineering Syed Solat Raza were also present. Later, the CS presided over a meeting at the Commissioner’s Office, which was attended by the divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, additional deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners of Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar. He reviewed the progress on the public welfare initiatives of the CM Punjab in the four districts of the division and took a briefing from the deputy commissioners on Suthra Punjab, price control, anti-polio, and revenue matters. He directed the deputy commissioners of Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar and Mianwali to submit a sanitation plan of their respective districts for the next three months. The CS said that Suthra Punjab, price control and anti-polio should be the priority of every deputy commissioner, adding that all assistant commissioners should be mobilized to achieve the goals of Suthra Punjab. He directed that the land record computerization work be completed as soon as possible. He said that the DCs must prepare an emergency plan to deal with floods, urban flooding and hill torrents. The CS said that a zero-tolerance policy had been adopted regarding corruption in government institutions. He emphasised that officers would have to work 18 hours a day to improve public service delivery and governance. Expressing concern over the presence of polio virus in Punjab, the CS ordered that the deputy commissioners were required to monitor the anti-polio activities themselves in districts and take regular reports on the performance of field staff.