Deadly bomb blast in Quetta’s Liaquat Bazaar claims one Life, injures six

A bomb explosion near the China Market in Quetta's Liaquat Bazaar has resulted in the death of one individual and left six others seriously injured. The impact of the blast was so powerful that it caused tremors in nearby buildings.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Rescue teams swiftly arrived at the scene, and the injured were transported to the civil hospital for treatment.

Security forces have since secured the area, and investigators are currently gathering evidence from the blast site.

















