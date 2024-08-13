Tuesday, August 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

DEO inspects rescue 1122 office in Kasur

APP
August 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KASUR   -   The Divisional Emergency Officer (DEO), Dr. Fawad Shahzad Mirza on Monday paid a visit to the Rescue 1122 Office in Kasur district. According to Rescue 1122, during his visit, Dr. Fawad Shahzad Mirza was welcomed by the District Emergency Officer, Dr. Nair Alam Khan who provided a detailed briefing on the rescue services in the Kasur district. “The purpose of the surprise visit is to ensure the provision of quality rescue service to the public,” stated Dr. Mirza after the briefing. The Divisional Emergency Officer expressed his satisfaction with the rescue services being provided in the district. He also met the rescue volunteer team undergoing the CADRE course and appreciated their courage and commitment. The surprise visit underscores the importance the authorities place on ensuring the effective functioning of the Rescue 1122 office and the well-being of the communities it serves.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1723449469.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024