DEO inspects rescue 1122 office in Kasur

KASUR - The Divisional Emergency Officer (DEO), Dr. Fawad Shahzad Mirza on Monday paid a visit to the Rescue 1122 Office in Kasur district. According to Rescue 1122, during his visit, Dr. Fawad Shahzad Mirza was welcomed by the District Emergency Officer, Dr. Nair Alam Khan who provided a detailed briefing on the rescue services in the Kasur district. “The purpose of the surprise visit is to ensure the provision of quality rescue service to the public,” stated Dr. Mirza after the briefing. The Divisional Emergency Officer expressed his satisfaction with the rescue services being provided in the district. He also met the rescue volunteer team undergoing the CADRE course and appreciated their courage and commitment. The surprise visit underscores the importance the authorities place on ensuring the effective functioning of the Rescue 1122 office and the well-being of the communities it serves.