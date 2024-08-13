DHO visits Rescue 1122 office

HYDERABAD - Hyderabad District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Lala Jaffer on Monday visited the Rescue 1122 office with his team. During the visit, Emergency Officer District Hyderabad Roshan Ali Mahesar briefed the delegation on the equipment used in various accidents and incidents. According to a spokesperson of Sindh Emergency Rescue Service (Rescue 1122), the delegation inspected the vehicles and equipment used in operations and met with the rescue staff at the office. DHO Dr Lala Jaffer praised the services provided by the Rescue 1122 team in various incidents.