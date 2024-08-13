DPO calls for mutual tolerance, brotherhood in Bhakkar

BHAKKAR - The District Police Officer (DPO) of Bhakar, Muhammad Abdullah Lak on Monday emphasized the importance of promoting mutual tolerance and brotherhood among people of different faiths and beliefs in the district. According to DPO Office, DPO Muhammad Abdullah Lak chaired a meeting of the District Koraman Committee for Interfaith Harmony and Tolerance at the DPO office. Members from various schools of thought participated in the discussion. “Scholars of all schools of thought should respect each other’s beliefs and ideas,” said DPO Lak. “Mutual tolerance and brotherhood should be promoted.” The DPO praised the role of the committee members in maintaining peace and harmony in the district.

He acknowledged their exemplary support and cooperation with the administration, irrespective of their religion or group affiliations.

“Whenever any religious issues arose in the district you have always fulfilled your responsibility and resolved them through mutual discussion in a very amicable manner,” the DPO stated. “This is a manifestation of your love for the District Bhakar and its people.”

The DPO expressed his confidence in the continued cooperation of the committee members with the police as they have done in the past to maintain peace and stability in the region.