Dying Peacocks

The peacock is considered one of the most beautiful birds in the world, captivating anyone who sees its rainbow-colored feathers spread in the air. The Sindh province, particularly the Thar area, is home to many of these majestic birds. Unfortunately, their numbers have been declining rapidly due to the deadly Ranikhet disease, leaving them dying helplessly. The lack of a rescue plan has raised serious concerns about the competency of the Wildlife Department. Despite numerous articles and reports highlighting this crisis, the Wildlife Department has remained indifferent. Any further delay is unacceptable at this critical stage. Higher authorities must urgently address this issue, implement a rescue plan, and develop future strategies for the peacocks’ survival.

AZEEM HASSAN MAITLO,

Khairpur Mirs.

